Canada

No summer slowdown in Toronto real estate as July shatters sales record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2020 6:14 am
As home prices rise, a group of Toronto realtors say governments should focus economic recovery plans on housing supply -- and be careful of stoking too much demand. Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on December 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.
As home prices rise, a group of Toronto realtors say governments should focus economic recovery plans on housing supply -- and be careful of stoking too much demand. Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on December 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.

TORONTO — July was a record-breaking month for Toronto real estate sales, as 11,081 homes changed hands.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says existing home sales in the Greater Toronto Area jumped 29.5 per cent compared with July 2019, hitting a new high for the month.

Average home prices are also up 16.9 per cent from a year ago, at $943,710.

TRREB says low-rise homes, especially outside the downtown core, led the upward trend, with overall prices jumping most in Durham, Orangeville and South Simcoe county.

Read more: Coronavirus: Home sales surge outside of Toronto as residents seek more rural life

The board’s president, Lisa Patel, said there is evidence the home market is tightening _ with buyers competing as homes are being sold faster than new listings are added to the market.

Patel suggested in the report that home buyers and sellers have put off summer travel and are playing catch-up on their housing plans, after the City of Toronto entered Stage 3 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
