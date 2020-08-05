Seal pups rescued by Vancouver’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre released into the wild

Send this page to someone via email

Four seal pups were released back into the B.C. wild Wednesday after completing their rehabilitation.

The pups were the first to be rescued by the Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver this year and were brought to the centre in early June.

Focarelli, Sealy Dan, Yuki, and O’keana have put on enough weight and shown enough improvement in their swimming ability to return to the ocean.

Focarelli was a little more apprehensive than the others, but all four of them made their way to the ocean and their new home.

One of the seals was more reluctant than the rest to go into the water. Credit: Global News.

“These are animals that have only spent one or two days in the wild before they were rescued so it’s a totally new environment for them,” rescue centre manager Lindsaye Akhurst said.

Story continues below advertisement

Each year, the centre rescues and rehabilitates between 100 and 200 harbour seals. So far this year they have cared for 63 seals.

The seals were rescued in early June 2020. Credit: Global News.