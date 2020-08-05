Video shows B.C. conservation officers freeing coyote with jar on its head

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Conservation officers had to rescue a coyote in distress Tuesday and shared a video of the ordeal on their Twitter account.

Officers came across the animal in Maple Ridge on Tuesday and saw it had a glass jar stuck on its head.

They were able to tranquilize the animal and were finally able to pull the jar off once the coyote was subdued.

The animal was very hot, due to being unable to drink, so officers poured water on it and left a water dish beside it in the shade so it could cool down and recover.

Officers stayed with the coyote until it regained its mobility and wandered off into the woods.

The service is reminding everyone to wash out jars and containers before putting them in the recycling.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC SPCA says summer is puppy season for coyotes so residents can expect to see them in urban areas.

The organization says coyotes are helpful in keeping communities from being overrun with rodents and small mammals but they will also prey on people’s small pets, such as cats, dogs and chickens.

“They will also eat garbage, so it is important not to inadvertently draw coyotes into your neighbourhood by providing an easy food source,” Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA said in a release.

Residents should also never feed coyotes.