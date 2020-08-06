Newly reopened Kingston businesses deal with new COVID-19 reality

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 and everything that comes with it has forced almost everyone to deal with their respective challenges differently.

Global News caught up with a couple of newly reopened businesses in Kingston to see how they are faring as the pandemic drags on.

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library has been reopened for about a week now.

“We’ve actually had some great response. People have said, ‘Hey, I’ve missed you’ and some people [are] saying, ‘Welcome back,'” said branch experience director Nicole Charles.

“I think people are really eager to get back into libraries. As a community organization, they miss us.”

Safety is the top priority as the branches slowly reopen. And Charles said, like most places, protocols are in place.

“When people come to visit us at the branches here, they are asked to wear masks, [use] hand sanitizer — they’re probably used to that going into retail outlets,” she said.

“We’re asking people to limit their time in the branches, just so we can maintain the capacity limits and make sure we have physical distancing. And our computer sessions are a little bit shorter than what they used to be. They’re 30 minutes now.

Library officials hope to have all branches re-opened by Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, across town at Leisa’s School of Dance, owner/operator Leisa Whalen said it’s so far, so good.

“The class sizes have to be a little bit smaller, and because the classes are spaced out, you can’t have as many classes in a night. There’s going to be a little less that we’re able to offer this year,” Whalen said.

Dancers’ spots are marked out accordingly in both studios so that they can maintain social distancing. And just like the library, safety and well-being comes first.

“[We did] a lot of research into what to buy to disinfect and how to disinfect and how to set up and how to do things a little bit differently.”

