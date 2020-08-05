Canada reports 396 new coronavirus infections, 4 deaths; total cases top 118K

Send this page to someone via email

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada topped 118,000 on Wednesday, as the country recorded 396 new cases.

Provincial and territorial health authorities also confirmed another four people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, it has claimed 8,962 lives in Canada.

Health authorities in Ontario reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but said no more people had died of the virus.

The new infections bring the province’s total to 39,714.

Since the pandemic began. 2,235,697 tests for the virus have been conducted and 35,747 people who’ve tested positive have recovered.

In Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 155 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The province also reported two new deaths.

So far, 5,687 people have died from COVID-19 in Quebec. Another 50,866 people have recovered after falling ill.

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Manitoba, but health officials said no more deaths had occurred.

A total of 94,984 people have been tested for COVID-19 in that province, and 432 people who contracted it have recovered.

Meanwhile in Saskatchewan, eight new cases were confirmed to bring the provincial total to 1,376.

However, health officials said no new deaths associated with COVID-19 had occurred.

Since the pandemic began, 105,065 tests have been administered in Saskatchewan and 1,113 people whose result came back positive have recovered.

Health authorities in New Brunswick confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus, but said no one else had died.

A total of 53,699 people there have been tested for COVID-19 and 168 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

Nova Scotia did not report any new cases of COVID-19. The province’s death count remained at 64.

So far, 1,005 people have recovered from the virus and 65,849 tests have been conducted.

Newfoundland also didn’t report any new cases or deaths associated with the virus.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 26,010 tests for COVID-19 in Newfoundland, and 263 people have recovered from infections.

The latest data from Prince Edward Island, released Tuesday, said the province’s case count remained at 36. All of the island’s cases are considered recovered.

A total of 20,530 people have been tested for the virus on the island.

In British Columbia, health officials said 47 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,834. No new deaths were reported.

Thirty-eight of the province’s total cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

A total of 3,228 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

Alberta saw 94 new cases of the coronavirus, and health officials said another two people had died.

More than 727,000 tests have been conducted in Alberta and, since the pandemic began, 9,891 people who got sick have recovered.

Health officials in the Northwest Territories did not report any new cases on Wednesday and or new deaths.

All five of the territory’s confirmed cases are considered recovered.

Yukon officials also did not report any new cases on Wednesday. The territory has not yet recorded any deaths associated with the virus.

A total of 1,769 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the Yukon, and 11 people have recovered after becoming ill.

According to the latest data released by Nunavut health officials on July 29, the territory had yet to see a case of the novel coronavirus.

Global cases top 18.6 million

By 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, there were a total of 18,650,322 cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The virus has claimed a total of 703,320 lives.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Wednesday with a total of 4,802,275 infections.

A total of 157,551 people have died in the U.S.