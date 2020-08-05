Menu

World

Massive fire erupts at market in Ajman, U.A.E.: reports

By Lisa Barrington Reuters
Posted August 5, 2020 3:27 pm
A fire and smoke is seen at a market in the emirate of Ajman, United Arab Emirates on August 5, 2020.
A fire and smoke is seen at a market in the emirate of Ajman, United Arab Emirates on August 5, 2020. Courtesy: Twitter/@nabeelotelli

DUBAI — A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, according to local media reports and a source present at the scene.

Read more: What we know — and don’t know — about the Beirut explosion

The witness told Reuters the fire, which was earlier reported by The National and Gulf News newspapers, was being tackled by emergency services.

Local officials could not immediately be reached for comment or confirmation, and no statements were carried by state media.

More to come

© 2020 Reuters
