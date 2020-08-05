Massive fire erupts at market in Ajman, U.A.E.: reports

DUBAI — A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, according to local media reports and a source present at the scene.
The witness told Reuters the fire, which was earlier reported by The National and Gulf News newspapers, was being tackled by emergency services.
Local officials could not immediately be reached for comment or confirmation, and no statements were carried by state media.
