Eight new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, 36 new recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were eight new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,376 since the first case was reported in March.

Read more: Saskatchewan wildfire crews focus on flood fight and coronavirus during quiet fire season

Most of the new cases are located in the northeast region with three, followed by Saskatoon and Regina with two each. The remaining case is in the central west region.

Fifteen people are currently in hospital — seven are receiving in-patient care and eight are in intensive care.

Thirty-six more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,133.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 225 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, 105,065 tests have been carried out in the province.

5:02 Teachers ‘very concerned’ for school return amid COVID-19: STF Teachers ‘very concerned’ for school return amid COVID-19: STF

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.