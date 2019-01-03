Hamilton police arrest man after woman threatened with a gun

A 30-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges following an arrest that police say stemmed from a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.
Hamilton police were called to the Husky Gas station at Upper Wellington and Limeridge Road East around 9 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man and woman arguing inside.
The woman told police the man was her boyfriend, saying she had run from her nearby home to the gas station for safety.
The woman claims the man followed her there and threatened to shoot her with a gun he had concealed in the front of his pants.
He was shot with a stun gun by police and arrested.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
