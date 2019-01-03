Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest man after woman threatened with a gun

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted August 5, 2020 3:54 pm
Man facing several charges after police say he threatened to shoot his girlfriend.
Man facing several charges after police say he threatened to shoot his girlfriend. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 30-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges following an arrest that police say stemmed from a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Hamilton police were called to the Husky Gas station at Upper Wellington and Limeridge Road East around 9 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man and woman arguing inside.

The woman told police the man was her boyfriend, saying she had run from her nearby home to the gas station for safety.

Read more: Hamilton police investigate shooting at Cannon Street apartment

The woman claims the man followed her there and threatened to shoot her with a gun he had concealed in the front of his pants.

He was shot with a stun gun by police and arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Hamilton PoliceArrestFirearmsGunThreatsHamilton MountainTaseredHusky Gas Stationlimeridge roadupper wellington
