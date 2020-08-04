Hamilton police investigate shooting at Cannon Street apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say the victim in a shooting on Sunday afternoon is “not cooperating” with detectives who are now turning to the public for help with the investigation.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen during a disturbance at a downtown apartment, according to police.

Officers who arrived on scene around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 found the man at an apartment at 220 Cannon St. E., say detectives.

A tenant assisted the injured man and told police the victim was heard yelling for help from an apartment downstairs.

The man was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred inside another residence in the building.

The victim is in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-3833 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

