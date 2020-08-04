Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigate shooting at Cannon Street apartment

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 1:42 pm
Hamilton police are investigation a shooting at an apartment building in the area of Cannon Street on Sunday Aug. 2, 2020.
Hamilton police are investigation a shooting at an apartment building in the area of Cannon Street on Sunday Aug. 2, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say the victim in a shooting on Sunday afternoon is “not cooperating” with detectives who are now turning to the public for help with the investigation.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen during a disturbance at a downtown apartment, according to police.

Officers who arrived on scene around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 found the man at an apartment at 220 Cannon St. E., say detectives.

Read more: Motorcycle crash leaves Hamilton man, 21, dead, police say

A tenant assisted the injured man and told police the victim was heard yelling for help from an apartment downstairs.

The man was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred inside another residence in the building.

The victim is in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-3833 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

Hamilton Police shooting in Hamilton Shooting in downtown Hamilton shooting on cannon street downtown hamilton shooting
