Canada

Motorcycle crash leaves Hamilton man, 21, dead: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal crash on the mountain.
The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal crash on the mountain.

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the mountain involving a motorcycle.

Police were called to West 5th Street, just south of Brantdale Avenue, just after 1 a.m. Monday after a motorcycle hit a pole.

According to police, the 21-year-old man lost control of his 2006 Honda motorcycle and died at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit investigated the scene.

Investigators say they do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

It is the seventh driving fatality in Hamilton this year.

Read more: Hamilton police say stabbing death of Brock Beck may be tied to ‘road rage’ incident in Binbrook

The man’s name has not been released.

Police are asking any witnesses, or those with dashcam video, who were in the area at the time of the crash to contact them.

