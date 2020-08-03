Motorcycle crash leaves Hamilton man, 21, dead: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the mountain involving a motorcycle.

Police were called to West 5th Street, just south of Brantdale Avenue, just after 1 a.m. Monday after a motorcycle hit a pole.

According to police, the 21-year-old man lost control of his 2006 Honda motorcycle and died at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit investigated the scene.

Investigators say they do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

It is the seventh driving fatality in Hamilton this year.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police are asking any witnesses, or those with dashcam video, who were in the area at the time of the crash to contact them.