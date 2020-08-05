Menu

Health

Coronavirus: One new case reported in Haliburton County

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 3:41 pm
The new case in Haliburton County comes after no new case were reported by the health unit on Tuesday.
The new case in Haliburton County comes after no new case were reported by the health unit on Tuesday. File / The Canadian Press

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case in Haliburton County on Wednesday.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the municipality to 14 and the total in the entire health unit’s jurisdiction to 215.

193 cases of those 215 have been resolved, almost 90 per cent.

Read more: Canadian parents are setting up ‘pandemic pods’ during coronavirus: what are they?

Three high-risk contacts have also been identified in Haliburton, bringing the jurisdiction’s total up from 7 to 10. One more individual has also been hospitalized in Haliburton.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases remains at 176 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (156 resolved), and 25 in Northumberland County (all resolved).

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, 15 people have been hospitalized in total, and 32 deaths have been recorded in the jurisdiction. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

CoronavirusCity of Kawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHaliburton CountyNew Covid-19 CaseCOVID-19 HaliburtonHaliburton coronavirus
