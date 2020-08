Send this page to someone via email

Colchester County RCMP are investigating a break, enter and theft from a home in Valley, N.S.

Police say between July 31 and Aug. 2, one or more suspects forced the back door open and entered the home before stealing items.

Police say 11 rifles, knives and fishing rods were taken.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Colchester RCMP at 902-896-5000.

