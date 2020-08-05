Menu

Investigations

Fire engulfs family home in Hammonds Plains

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 1:07 pm
The home was located on 41 Perfect Dr., and the family was not home when the fire started.
The home was located on 41 Perfect Dr., and the family was not home when the fire started.

Halifax Fire says a single-family dwelling In Hammonds Plains, N.S., was “completely engulfed in flames” after a fire broke out Wednesday just after midnight.

The district chief at HRM Fire Kevin Reade says there were around 40 crew members on-site.

The home was located on 41 Perfect Dr., and the family was not home when the fire started. According to Reade, there were no injuries.

Read more: 4 families displaced after north-end Halifax fire

Reade says the fire took five hours to put out. Around 8 a.m., the excavator was sent to the scene to reach leftover hot spots.

He also says the investigation was completed on Wednesday, but the results are not public.

Nova ScotiaHalifaxFireHalifax fireHammonds PlainsFire ServicesHPHRM fire
