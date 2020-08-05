Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw police, fire department dealing with train collision in CP rail yard

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 11:39 am
Moose Jaw police and fire are currently on scene of a train collision in the city's CP rail yard.
Moose Jaw police and fire are currently on scene of a train collision in the city's CP rail yard. Stewart Manhas / Global News

Moose Jaw police and fire are dealing with a train collision in the city’s CP rail yard that happened on Wednesday morning.

Located in the 1700 and 1800 block of Coteau Street West, officials are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Read more: Train derails along Highway 39 near Halbrite, Sask.

Nearby residents were told to stay inside their homes until further notice.

Train collision in the CP rail yard in Moose Jaw.
Train collision in the CP rail yard in Moose Jaw. Stewart Manhas / Global News

Police say the rail cars involved in the collision have been removed, ending any threat posed to the community.

Read more: Guernsey, Sask. evacuated after CP freight train derailment

Anyone asked to evacuate their homes are now able to return. Police say an update regarding the collision will soon be provided.

