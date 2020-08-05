Menu

Traffic

Rural Manitoba driver celebrates 23rd birthday with $731 speeding ticket

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 10:56 am
An RCMP vehicle.
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / Files

A Manitoba driver’s birthday was a little less than happy on Saturday afternoon after he got slapped with a $731 speeding ticket by RCMP.

Police said the man was caught travelling 52 km/h over the speed limit in the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, which is northeast of Brandon.

Read more: Winnipeg driver-in-training travels double the speed limit, receives over $1,100 in fines: police

The incident took place on the driver’s 23rd birthday, and Manitoba RCMP recognized the occasion with a cheeky social media post.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways
Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways

 

