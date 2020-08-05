Rural Manitoba driver celebrates 23rd birthday with $731 speeding ticket

A Manitoba driver’s birthday was a little less than happy on Saturday afternoon after he got slapped with a $731 speeding ticket by RCMP.
Police said the man was caught travelling 52 km/h over the speed limit in the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, which is northeast of Brandon.
Read more: Winnipeg driver-in-training travels double the speed limit, receives over $1,100 in fines: police
The incident took place on the driver’s 23rd birthday, and Manitoba RCMP recognized the occasion with a cheeky social media post.
Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments