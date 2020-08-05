Rural Manitoba driver celebrates 23rd birthday with $731 speeding ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba driver’s birthday was a little less than happy on Saturday afternoon after he got slapped with a $731 speeding ticket by RCMP.

Police said the man was caught travelling 52 km/h over the speed limit in the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, which is northeast of Brandon.

The incident took place on the driver’s 23rd birthday, and Manitoba RCMP recognized the occasion with a cheeky social media post.

🎶 Happy birthday to you

50 over plus 2,

You can’t drive that faa-ast,

So this fine is for you. 🎶#rcmpmb #noexcuses #TrafficTues pic.twitter.com/JdZjY2usoT — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

5:10 Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways