Ontario reports 86 new coronavirus cases, 3rd day in a row with fewer than 100 cases

Ontario reported 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 39,714.

This is the third day in a row Ontario has seen case counts lower than 100.

The death toll in the province remains the same at 2,782 cases as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 35,747 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 18 new cases, Ottawa with 16 new cases, Chatham-Kent Public Health with 14 new cases, Peel Region with 11 more cases and York Region with 10 new cases.

Windsor-Essex, which is the only region still in Stage 2 of reopening, reported only two new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 22 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,480 people are male — an increase of 47 cases.

20,933 people are female — an increase of 37 cases.

2,340 people are 19 and under — an increase of 16 cases.

12,180 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 40 cases.

11,933 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 14 cases.

7,208 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 13 cases.

6,044 people are 80 and over — an increase of one case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,295,116 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,229 tests from the previous day. There are 16,407 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 66 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by 12 from the previous day), with 30 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 15 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,845 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the previous day, and there are 23 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 12 active cases among long-term care residents and 42 active cases among staff.

