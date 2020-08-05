Police continue to search for man swept away in Richmond Hill pond

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they will resume search efforts on Wednesday after a 30-year-old man was swept away in rushing water in a Richmond Hill pond.

Officers were called to Major Mackenzie Drive East and Frank Endean Road just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a possible drowning.

Police say they found a 26-year-old man from Toronto in the storm drain tunnel that connected to a nearby pond.

The man was rescued and told emergency crews that his friend was in the storm tunnel system when the rain flooded the tunnel and his friend was swept away into the nearby pond, police said.

The missing friend is a 30-year-old man from Richmond Hill.

Investigators said officers with the York Regional Police marine unit, Richmond Hill firefighters and York Paramedics searched the area overnight but did not find the missing man.

Emergency crews said they are resuming the search Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423.