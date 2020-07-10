Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from lake near Ontario Place

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services and paramedics say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being rescued from Lake Ontario.

Emergency crews were called to the lake near Ontario Place at 11:57 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person drowning.

Fire officials told Global News they sent crews out to assist in the recovery and rescue, where they then located the man.

Paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

It is unknown how the man ended up in the water.

