Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from lake near Ontario Place

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
First responders pulled the man from the water early Friday morning.
First responders pulled the man from the water early Friday morning. Don Mitchell/AM640

Toronto Fire Services and paramedics say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being rescued from Lake Ontario.

Emergency crews were called to the lake near Ontario Place at 11:57 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person drowning.

Fire officials told Global News they sent crews out to assist in the recovery and rescue, where they then located the man.

19-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto

Paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

It is unknown how the man ended up in the water.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto FireToronto ParamedicsLake OntarioToronto fire servicesOntario PlaceToronto drowningLake Ontario DrowningLake Ontario man rescuedman drowning Torontoman rescued Lake Ontario
