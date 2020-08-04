Body of Alberta man recovered in Okanagan Lake after extensive search

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an Alberta man was recovered from Okanagan Lake on Sunday, according to the BC Coroners Service.

The 33-year-old failed to resurface while cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Saturday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release.

While the search was still ongoing, police said that they did not believe criminality was involved in the presumed drowning.

They have not released any new information since the body was found.

The BC Coroners Service is now involved in the investigation.

“Our investigation will look to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” spokesperson Andy Watson said in an email.

The man’s identity has not been released.