Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Body of Alberta man recovered in Okanagan Lake after extensive search

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 11:22 pm
A body has been recovered after a 33-year-old Alberta man failed to resurface while cliff diving in Okanagan Lake.
A body has been recovered after a 33-year-old Alberta man failed to resurface while cliff diving in Okanagan Lake. Craig Halliwell/Submitted

The body of an Alberta man was recovered from Okanagan Lake on Sunday, according to the BC Coroners Service.

The 33-year-old failed to resurface while cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Saturday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release.

Read more: Alberta man presumed drowned after cliff jumping near West Kelowna, B.C.

While the search was still ongoing, police said that they did not believe criminality was involved in the presumed drowning.

They have not released any new information since the body was found.

RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings
RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings

The BC Coroners Service is now involved in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our investigation will look to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” spokesperson Andy Watson said in an email.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWest KelownaDrowningokanagan lakeBody FoundBody Recoveredalberta manCliff jumpingrattlesnake islandcliff jumping accidentokanagan lake drowningfatal drowning
Flyers
More weekly flyers