B.C police oversight agency investigates after man bitten by Kelowna police dog

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating after a Kelowna RCMP police dog bit a man who they say was riding a stolen electric bike on the Rail Trail.

A news release from the police oversight agency says Mounties were flagged down by a pedestrian who reported that someone had stolen his e-bike on the popular trail on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Kelowna RCMP responded with a police dog and found a suspect riding towards them.

“Efforts were made to stop the suspect and ultimately a collision occurred with the police dog. Then a struggle ensued between the [police dog service] officer and the suspect. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of the police dog and additional officers,” said Dawn Roberts, B.C. RCMP communications director.

The suspect was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries related to being bitten by the police dog.

The police dog was taken to the vet after receiving minor injuries.

The IIO is now investigating whether the man’s injuries could have been prevented.

RCMP will not be releasing further information about the incident now that it is being investigated.

