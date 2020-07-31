Menu

Crime

Bank robbed in Kelowna, police searching for alleged suspect

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 3:21 pm
According to Kelowna RCMP, the RBC at branch at Pandosy Street and Cedar Avenue was robbed on Friday just after 10 a.m.
Global News

Police in Kelowna say they’re investigating an alleged armed bank robbery that occurred Friday morning in the Mission neighbourhood.

According to the RCMP, the RBC at branch at Pandosy Street and Cedar Avenue was robbed just after 10 a.m.

Police say they immediately flooded the area, searching for the suspect, but did not locate him. Police Dog Services and a helicopter also assisted in the search.

“Police learned that the suspect had entered the financial institution where he produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The suspect is described as male, wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a grey hoodie and a mask.

“Officers are conducting a coordinated search for the individual and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Please do not approach or attempt to stop this person if you believe you have seen him.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at  250-762-3300  or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

