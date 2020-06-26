Menu

Crime

Calgary man arrested following string of bank robberies in southern Alberta

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 4:53 pm
The Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit have arrested a Calgary man in connection to a string of bank robberies in southern Alberta.
A 44-year-old Calgary man has been arrested in connection to a string of bank robberies in southern Alberta.

In a news release Friday, Alberta RCMP said seven robberies occurred between August 2019 and April 2020.

The robberies took place in Granum, Caroline, Trochu, Calgary, Magrath and Vauxhall on two separate occasions, RCMP said.

Over the past several months, the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, with the help of several RCMP detachments, conducted an investigation into the robberies.

On June 23, Jesse Damond Morton was arrested following a search warrant of a storage locker that resulted in the seizure of an SKS rifle and US$2,750.

Morton is facing 21 charges, including seven counts of robbery, pointing a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Morton remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on July 23.

