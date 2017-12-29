Alberta RCMP arrest and charge second man in 2016 bank robberies

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection to two armed robberies near Edmonton last year.

Jason Gallie, 39, was arrested by Edmonton police on Dec. 22, 2017 and remanded into custody. The Edmonton native is facing 28 charges, including robbery with a firearm, arson, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm and possession of property over $5,000.

On April 15, 2016, Redwater RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at an Alberta Treasury Branch in the Hamlet of Radway by two masked men. Police said one of the men had a handgun during the robbery.

On May 2, 2016, Tofield RCMP were called to an Alberta Treasury Branch in the Hamlet of Holden after getting a call of an armed robbery involving two masked men. Similarly to the first robbery, police said one of the men had a handgun.

During both incidents, RCMP said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a stolen vehicle.

On July 14, 2017, Kevin Loughran, 27, was arrested and charged with seven offences.

“This investigation was extensive,” Const. Robin Theberge said. “The collaboration of detachments and intelligence sharing has now brought these crimes before the courts and we are thankful no one was harmed during these incidents.”

Gallie is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Jan. 4.

Loughran is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Feb. 7.