Owner says shotgun pointed at Alberta waitress in Lodgepole robbery

The RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Lodgepole Pine Inn on Halloween.

At 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two suspects entered the hotel bar through a side door.

According to the owner, one of the thieves pointed a pump-action shotgun in the face of an employee and demanded money.

RCMP said the assailants were wearing blue coveralls, gloves, toques, sunglasses and masks.

Staff told Global News the suspects were covering their faces with handkerchiefs; one with a skull on it and the other with the Budweiser logo.

Police are looking for two people: a man described as skinny and about 6’2”, who was wielding the shotgun, and a woman described as about 5’5” who was carrying a duffel bag.

The suspects fled without physically injuring anyone and with an undisclosed amount of money.

RCMP said the getaway vehicle is an older Dodge truck that’s silver on top and black on the bottom.

Staff added it had an Alberta licence plate, rusted wheel wells and a cargo net in the back box filled with random items.

According to the RCMP, extensive patrols were made by three different detachments: Rocky Mountain House, Evansburg and Drayton Valley. Neither the suspects nor the truck were found.

There is nothing at this time to indicate the incident is connected to any other robberies, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.