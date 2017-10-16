Crime
October 16, 2017 11:36 am
Updated: October 16, 2017 11:45 am

Alberta liquor store robbed at gunpoint

By Web Producer  Global News

A liquor store in a central Alberta town was robbed at a gunpoint on Saturday and police are searching for two suspects.

RCMP said officers responded to an armed robbery at By The Way Liquor Store in Millet, Alta., at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a man and woman entered the store and the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from staff.

An employee gave cash to the suspects, before the pair left the liquor store.

The man and woman left westbound on Highway 616 in a light-green coloured Station Wagon SUV, “similar to a Ford Focus,” RCMP said.

Wetaskiwin RCMP release a photo of a suspect vehicle connected to an armed robbery in Millet, Alta., Oct. 16, 2017.

Two people are wanted in connection to armed robbery at a liquor store in Millet, Alta., Oct. 16, 2017.

The male suspect is described as 5’10” with a large build. He was wearing sunglasses, black jacket and jeans and a Chicago Bulls hat.

The female suspect was wearing a black and red Toronto Raptors hat during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

