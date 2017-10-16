Alberta liquor store robbed at gunpoint
A liquor store in a central Alberta town was robbed at a gunpoint on Saturday and police are searching for two suspects.
RCMP said officers responded to an armed robbery at By The Way Liquor Store in Millet, Alta., at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said a man and woman entered the store and the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from staff.
An employee gave cash to the suspects, before the pair left the liquor store.
The man and woman left westbound on Highway 616 in a light-green coloured Station Wagon SUV, “similar to a Ford Focus,” RCMP said.
The male suspect is described as 5’10” with a large build. He was wearing sunglasses, black jacket and jeans and a Chicago Bulls hat.
The female suspect was wearing a black and red Toronto Raptors hat during the armed robbery.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
