Canada

37-year-old man charged following bank robbery in southeast Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 12:24 pm
An officer with handcuffs.
An officer with handcuffs. Pixabay

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection to a bank robbery in southeast Calgary.

On July 6 at around 4:20 pm., police said a man entered a TD Bank in the 3000 block of 17 Avenue S.E., and demanded money.

Police said the suspect threatened an employee and said he had a firearm. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he ran away from the scene.

Officers responded to the robbery and found the suspect close to the bank. Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Francis Michael Cutter is facing several charges, including robbery and committing an indictable offence while being disguised.

