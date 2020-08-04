Kelowna senior among 3 injured in Friday collision between Handy Dart, U-Haul

Send this page to someone via email

A 78-year-old Kelowna man remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a BC Transit Handy Dart bus and a U-Haul cube van on Friday.

The senior was the sole passenger on the bus that was broadsided by the moving van on KLO Road near St. Armand Road at 5:20 p.m., according to RCMP.

Investigators have determined the van was travelling westbound on KLO Road, when it struck the bus as it was attempting to merge with eastbound traffic.

The 34-year-old woman who was driving the van and the 42-year-old bus driver received minor injuries, said RCMP.

The section of KLO Road where the accident happened, between Gordon Drive and Benvoulin Road, was closed for almost six hours on Friday evening while RCMP investigated the serious collision.

Kelowna RCMP are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward if they have not already spoken with police. Investigators are also seeking video of the accident.

