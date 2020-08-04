Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Kelowna senior among 3 injured in Friday collision between Handy Dart, U-Haul

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to crash between Handy Dart bus and U-Haul van
A Kelowna senior who was the lone passenger on the bus is in hospital in serious condition, according to Kelowna RCMP.

A 78-year-old Kelowna man remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a BC Transit Handy Dart bus and a U-Haul cube van on Friday.

The senior was the sole passenger on the bus that was broadsided by the moving van on KLO Road near St. Armand Road at 5:20 p.m., according to RCMP.

Investigators have determined the van was travelling westbound on KLO Road, when it struck the bus as it was attempting to merge with eastbound traffic.

Read more: B.C police oversight agency investigates after man bitten by Kelowna police dog

The 34-year-old woman who was driving the van and the 42-year-old bus driver received minor injuries, said RCMP.

Trending Stories

The section of KLO Road where the accident happened, between Gordon Drive and Benvoulin Road, was closed for almost six hours on Friday evening while RCMP investigated the serious collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward if they have not already spoken with police. Investigators are also seeking video of the accident.

New medians on Okanagan highways aimed at reducing crashes
New medians on Okanagan highways aimed at reducing crashes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPBC Transitkelowna crashwitnesses soughtSenior injuredUhaulBus passenger injuredbus vs vanKLO Road crashVideo Sought
Flyers
More weekly flyers