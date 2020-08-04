Coronavirus: No new cases reported by Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge health unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The health unit’s most recent case was reported Friday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, bringing the total confirmed cases in the municipality to 176.

Currently, 156 of those cases have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases remains at 25 in Northumberland County (all resolved), and 13 in Haliburton County (12 resolved).

Seven high risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) currently remain, according to the health unit, all of which are in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Since the start of the pandemic, 14 people have been hospitalized, and 32 deaths have been recorded in the jurisdiction. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Of the health unit’s 214 total cases, 193 are now resolved — approximately 90 per cent.

