Crime

Suspect sought after man sprayed with ‘noxious substance,’ robbed in west London: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted August 5, 2020 6:35 am
London Police Service

London police are on the lookout for a male suspect after a 72-year-old man was allegedly sprayed with a substance, assaulted, and then robbed late last month at a bank near Cherryhill Mall.

Investigators said it happened around 8:15 p.m. on July 22 near Oxford Street West and Platt’s Lane.

It’s alleged the male suspect entered the ATM area of the bank and sprayed a 72-year-old man using the machine with an unidentified noxious substance, police said.

Police allege the suspect then ordered the victim to get on the ground, struck him with an unspecified object, and then fled on foot with the man’s wallet, phone, and some cash.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries, police said, and the suspect remained at large as of Tuesday.

He’s described as male, Caucasian, wearing a grey sweater, dark-coloured toque, and a white face mask with black on it.

Surveillance images released by police show the suspect was also carrying a grey backpack with an orange or red back panel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

