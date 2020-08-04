Ottawa man, 19, charged after 15-year-old seriously injured in Merivale hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 19-year-old Ottawa man turned himself in after a hit-and-run incident on Friday night left a teenager in serious condition.

Ottawa police said the 15-year-old victim was struck near the Canadian Tire on Merivale Road around 8:20 p.m. on Friday evening.

The teenager remains in serious condition as of Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Read more: Bodies of 2 missing Ottawa River fishermen recovered

Police said Tuesday that Ismail Abdirashid Yusuf, 19, turned himself in to police on Saturday morning.

He was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failure to stop a conveyance at an accident resulting in bodily harm, and numerous highway traffic offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the burgundy or maroon-coloured vehicle involved in the incident was seen driving erratically through the Canadian Tire parking lot at 1820 Merivale Rd., near the intersection with Hunt Club Road West.

Police said Tuesday the investigation continues and they’d still like to speak with witnesses who were in the parking lot between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. that evening.

Any witnesses can contact the police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or by email at collisions@ottawapolice.ca.

0:45 Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide