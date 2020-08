Send this page to someone via email

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday and there are reports of multiple injuries.

Videos of the explosion show a huge blast followed by screaming and thick smoke rising over the city.

Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

According to Reuters and the Associated Press, the blast happened in the port area of the city, which contains warehouses.

Local media are reporting “hundreds” of injuries and the destruction of buildings, cars and shops.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir