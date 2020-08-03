3 injured after wheel flies off car, bounces across Highway 400 and hits vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are “lucky to be alive” after a wheel came off a car on Highway 400 Monday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the highway near Highway 89 in Cookstown, which is about 20 kilometres south of Barrie, at around 12:30 p.m.

“Lucky to be alive after a wheel separated from a vehicle travelling [southbound] on [Highway 400], bounced into the [northbound] lanes and collided with a pickup truck,” an update on the OPP’s Highway Safety Division Twitter account said.

“Three occupants in the truck were taken to hospital. Fortunately no serious injuries.”

There have been a number of wheel separations on 400-series highways in recent years.

An OPP spokesperson previously estimated there are approximately 150 wheel-separation investigations each year.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

