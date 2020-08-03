Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Feds keep lid on some PPE contract company names, prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2020 5:18 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference as he visits the Public Health Agency of Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference as he visits the Public Health Agency of Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal Liberals have given companies more than $5.8 billion in COVID-19-related contracts for personal protective gear and medical supplies.

The latest figures provided by the government also show that about two-fifths of the total contracts awarded as of July 16 have gone to domestic suppliers, some of them having retooled operations to provide needed masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators.

Read more: Temperature checks, masks, small classes: How gyms are reopening in Ontario

But many details of the companies involved and the amounts of their contracts are being kept from public view.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the data on N95 respirator masks, where all but one of the suppliers have had their identities withheld.

The one identified, AMD Medicom Inc., which has a Montreal-area facility, did not have the value of its contract published.

Coronavirus: Trudeau praises Big Rig Brewery, retooled to produce hand sanitizer
Coronavirus: Trudeau praises Big Rig Brewery, retooled to produce hand sanitizer

Public Services and Procurement Canada has said it needs to keep details protected to protect Ottawa’s ability to obtain certain items that countries around the world are scrambling to purchase.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
