New Brunswick man dies while paragliding in Prince Edward Island: RCMP

RCMP in Prince Edward Island say a 71-year-old New Brunswick man died while paragliding over the weekend.

Police say the incident occurred Saturday in the area of Point Prim, P.E.I.

They are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death along with the P.E.I. coroner’s office.

Police say they are trying to determine whether the death may have been due to a medical issue.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The Mounties say they will update any other details when they become known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2020.