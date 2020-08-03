Menu

Canada

New Brunswick reports no active cases of COVID-19

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 11:39 am
Elections New Brunswick has ordered masks and other protective equipment in light of growing speculation the province's minority Tory government could call a general election before the end of the year.
Elections New Brunswick has ordered masks and other protective equipment in light of growing speculation the province's minority Tory government could call a general election before the end of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick is reporting two recoveries, leaving no active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday.

The province has completed 53,243 tests to date, and reported a total of 170 COVID-19 cases.

There have been 168 recoveries in the province and two deaths.

There are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to COVID-19.

Read more: U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

The entire province is now in the “yellow” stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

