New Brunswick reports no active cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick is reporting two recoveries, leaving no active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday.

The province has completed 53,243 tests to date, and reported a total of 170 COVID-19 cases.

There have been 168 recoveries in the province and two deaths.

There are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to COVID-19.

The entire province is now in the “yellow” stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.