Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 11:29 am
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil addresses reporters on July 31, 2020, the first day masks became mandatory in public indoor spaces in the province. He was wearing a mask before he sat down at his desk.
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil addresses reporters on July 31, 2020, the first day masks became mandatory in public indoor spaces in the province. He was wearing a mask before he sat down at his desk. Communications Nova Scotia

Provincial health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Monday and two additional recoveries.

Nova Scotia currently has two active cases of COVID-19, both of which are related to travel outside of Canada.

To date, the province has recorded 64,412 negative test results and confirmed 1,071 COVID-19 cases.

Read more: N.S. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on July 12 flight from Toronto

There have been 64 deaths and 1,005 cases are considered resolved.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health warned of two new potential exposures to coronavirus.

One was on a July 12 West Jet flight from Toronto to Halifax, and the other at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground in Halifax on July 31.

Read more: Officials advise of potential coronavirus exposure on Chebucto Road playground

Nova Scotia requires all travellers coming from outside the Atlantic bubble to self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
