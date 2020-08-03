Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Monday and two additional recoveries.

Nova Scotia currently has two active cases of COVID-19, both of which are related to travel outside of Canada.

To date, the province has recorded 64,412 negative test results and confirmed 1,071 COVID-19 cases.

There have been 64 deaths and 1,005 cases are considered resolved.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health warned of two new potential exposures to coronavirus.

One was on a July 12 West Jet flight from Toronto to Halifax, and the other at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground in Halifax on July 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Officials advise of potential coronavirus exposure on Chebucto Road playground

Nova Scotia requires all travellers coming from outside the Atlantic bubble to self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause