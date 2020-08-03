Melbourne declares disaster, enforces curfew as coronavirus cases spike

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria state, Australia‘s coronavirus hot spot, announced on Monday that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said nonessential businesses will close starting late Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

READ MORE: Masks made mandatory in Australia’s coronavirus hot spot state Victoria

The new restrictions followed Andrews on Sunday declaring a disaster in Melbourne and introducing an evening curfew for six weeks.

Andrews predicted the latest restrictions would cost 250,000 jobs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Victoria announced on Monday 429 new infections and 13 more deaths overnight.

2:03 Australia’s second-largest city goes back into lockdown Australia’s second-largest city goes back into lockdown

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the infection rate would continue at 400 or 500 new COVID-19 cases a day without the new restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Australia to close border between 2 largest states as coronavirus cases spike

Industries that will have to close on-site operations for six weeks include most retail and manufacturing.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday that workers in Victoria state will be entitled to a 1,500 Australian dollar ($1,060) payment if they are required to self-isolate for 14 days and they don’t have paid sick leave.