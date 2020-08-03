Menu

Health

Melbourne declares disaster, enforces curfew as coronavirus cases spike

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 3, 2020 11:12 am
Coronavirus: Australia’s second largest state declares state of disaster
Australia's Victoria declared a state of disaster on Sunday after struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. A nightly curfew has been imposed for its capital Melbourne as a part of its harshest restrictions of movement to date. The curfew - from 8pm until 5am - bars Melbourne's nearly five million population from leaving their houses except to receive or give care or for work.

Victoria state, Australia‘s coronavirus hot spot, announced on Monday that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said nonessential businesses will close starting late Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

READ MORE: Masks made mandatory in Australia’s coronavirus hot spot state Victoria

The new restrictions followed Andrews on Sunday declaring a disaster in Melbourne and introducing an evening curfew for six weeks.

Andrews predicted the latest restrictions would cost 250,000 jobs.

Victoria announced on Monday 429 new infections and 13 more deaths overnight.

Australia’s second-largest city goes back into lockdown

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the infection rate would continue at 400 or 500 new COVID-19 cases a day without the new restrictions.

READ MORE: Australia to close border between 2 largest states as coronavirus cases spike

Industries that will have to close on-site operations for six weeks include most retail and manufacturing.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday that workers in Victoria state will be entitled to a 1,500 Australian dollar ($1,060) payment if they are required to self-isolate for 14 days and they don’t have paid sick leave.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
