Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

U.S. government should seek death penalty again for Boston Marathon bomber: Trump

By Pete Schroeder Reuters
Posted August 2, 2020 10:35 pm
Boston mayor, President Trump react to death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber being overturned
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and U.S. President Donald Trump both reacted on Friday to news that a federal appeals court had overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted on 30 charges for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Sunday that the federal government should again seek the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

In a tweet, Trump said the federal government must challenge a Friday appeals court decision overturning the death penalty for the 2013 attack.

“Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,” tweeted Trump. “The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial.”

Story continues below advertisement

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld much of Tsarnaev’s conviction Friday but ordered a new trial over what sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes he was convicted of.

Trending Stories

The federal government is reviewing the ruling. Prosecutors could ask the full appeals court to reconsider or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read more: U.S. court overturns death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan, set off a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the world-renowned race in 2013, tearing through the packed crowd, killing three people and wounding more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev admitted to his crimes after his conviction in 2015 and apologized to the victims.

© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpTrump TweetsDeath PenaltyBoston MarathonDonald Trump tweetsDzhokhar TsarnaevBoston Marathon BombingBoston Marathon Bomberboston bomberBoston Marathon Attack2013 Boston Marathon attack
Flyers
More weekly flyers