Regina councillors to consider body rub establishment regulations Wednesday

The long-debated decision to regulate “body rub establishments” in Regina is set to take a step forward this Wednesday.

Regina’s Executive Committee (EC) is set to consider a report outlining a number of options for creating a licensing program for the industry.

The report, which was pushed to Wednesday’s meeting after July’s EC gathering was adjourned, recommends licensing establishments, but not workers, and mandating allowable hours of operation, employee eligibility criteria and health and safety requirements.

Under the proposed program, body rub establishment (BRE) owners would need to apply for a BRE licence annually.

Applications would require a certificate of approval from the Regina Police Service which would involve a criminal record check and “full inquiry into the applicant’s suitability for a BRE licence”, according to the report.

Additionally, owners would need to prove their workers meet a set of criteria that would include being legally allowed to work in Canada, being 18 or older and having completed a BRE education program.

The education program would need to be completed by both workers and owners annually. It would be developed alongside an organization such as the Regina Sexual Assault Centre to include topics such as the risks of human trafficking, overdose awareness, basic sexual health and how to exit the industry.

Administration also recommended that customers provide government-issued ID proving age and identity.

Under the recommendations, BREs would not be allowed to operate between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The program would come at a cost to taxpayers when licensing officer, Regina Police Service and training fees are taken into account.

Administration estimates that for five BRE locations, the program would cost the city $52,287 per year. For 20 locations, they estimate the city would pay $115,000 annually.

They say there would be minimal cost recovery through BRE licensing fees.

City council first voted in favour of regulating such establishments, as opposed to banning them, last September.

In December, council voted on permitting body rub establishments only in parts Regina with industrial zoning and in January council approved a one block minimum separation distance between establishments and a lengthy list of family-friendly locations.

In preparing the report before EC Wednesday, city administration looked at licensing programs in other cities, held public engagement sessions, and met with stakeholders, the Regina Police Service and community interest groups.

The report states that the proposed program was developed to “focus on safety and harm reduction for workers, operators and their clients and minimize community nuisances while protecting the integrity of the city’s residential neighborhoods.”

The report also provides an option for licensing workers, though the option is not recommended as privacy concerns were raised concerning names appearing on licensing documents during the engagement process.

If councillors decide licensing workers is a route worth taking, administration recommends requiring workers to submit proof of age, eligibility to work in Canada, a certificate of approval from the Regina Police Service and a licensing fee of $100.