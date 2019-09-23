Regulate or ban? Regina city council set to debate ‘body rub parlours’

The debate over Regina’s illicit massage parlours, or as the city calls them, body rub establishments, continues on Monday night at city council.

Council and administration will listen to 13 delegates scheduled to speak, many calling for an outright ban.

While shutting them down for good is an option, changes to industry regulations will first be discussed.

“Administration is recommending that we regulate them, allow them to take place, zone them properly and have hours of operation,” said Michael Fougere, Regina mayor.

READ MORE: Regina council to decide on proposed changes to bylaw affecting massage parlours

“The alternative, if that isn’t dealt with, is to ban them.”

One of the delegates is Lisa Miller, Regina Sexual Assault Centre’s executive director.

If the city does decide to deem these establishments as proper businesses moving forward, she hopes owners would be investigated.

“We would be asking for the city to look at criminal record checks and pretty thorough background checks on individuals that are proposing to open a business,” Miller said.

READ MORE: City of Regina working on massage parlour bylaw

“Who are these individuals? Where is the money coming from?”

But for many, seeing these types of establishments gone from the city would be the “right” decision.

“If you remove them from the city, that reduces the supply, it’s out of sight out of mind. Not as many people would attend, therefore less women involved and are safer as a result,” said Devon Hill, Freedom Catalyst Regina member.

“Prostitution itself is 100 per cent illegal for the buyers and owners involved.”

WATCH: Regina currently working on bylaw to better govern illicit massage parlours (September 2018)

Miller said she believes the people running these parlours could also be deeply involved organized crime taking place in and around the city.

“If you look at the research, it’s pretty clear that businesses like these are tied to organized crime and that brings with it some interesting dynamics around firearms and other safety issues for the community,” Miller said.

Regina police have said in the past, it would be easier to combat human trafficking if these establishments were properly regulated.

Issues regarding location and properly distinguishing the difference between massage parlour services and actual therapeutic massage are part of the regulations being discussed.

The city believes there are 21 body rub establishments in Regina.