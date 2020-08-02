Vehicle drives into oncoming highway traffic, clips semi-truck and catches fire in ditch: Cochrane RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man from Calgary might be facing charges after a fiery dangerous driving incident near Cochrane early on Sunday.

RCMP said a vehicle was a “driving head-on toward oncoming vehicles” on Highway 22 north of Cochrane.

Because the man was driving dangerously, police pursued him “in the interest of public safety.”

Police said three oncoming vehicles “took evasive action” to avoid colliding with the suspect vehicle while a fourth vehicle, a semi-truck, tried to avoid a crash but the suspect vehicle clipped the side of the semi, hit the ditch, rolled and caught fire.

A vehicle drove into oncoming traffic on a highway, clipped a semi-truck and caught fire in a ditch near Cochrane on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

RCMP said they responded immediately, noting that Alberta sheriffs were there to extinguish the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Police pulled the driver out of the vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, police said.