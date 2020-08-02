Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

New Brunswick heat wave expected to last until Tuesday

By Megan Yamoah & Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 5:03 pm
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of New Brunswick on Sunday, Aug. 2, expected to last until Tuesday.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of New Brunswick on Sunday, Aug. 2, expected to last until Tuesday. File/ Global News

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for south, central and eastern New Brunswick on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28-31°C and stay high until Tuesday.

According to the government, maximum temperatures, including humidity, will feel closer to 34-38°C.

“Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat,” reads the warning.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases, 2 active cases remain

While the government recommends sticking to a shaded area, many New Brunswickers are using the warm weather for outdoor activities.

Trending Stories

“We are going to be doing a lot of tubing, water skiing, swimming and barbequing when we find a cove,” says Fredericton resident Aleta Wood.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a beautiful day out there today so there is a lot of area to cover.”

Read more: Businesses in Shediac, N.B., lose out on Quebec tourists

Another Fredericton resident, Kallista Wilson, says she doesn’t have air-conditioning at home so going outside might be her best choice.

“I might go for a bridge walk, get some fresh air. Hopefully, there is a breeze out there,” Wilson says.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to cool down on Wednesday, as tropical storm Isaias is expected to approach Eastern Canada.

The government says Isaias could bring “heavy rainfall and gusty winds” by Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickWeatherFrederictonSummerForecastHeat WaveHeat WarningNBOutdoorHigh TemperatureN.B. weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers