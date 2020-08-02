New Brunswick heat wave expected to last until Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for south, central and eastern New Brunswick on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28-31°C and stay high until Tuesday.

According to the government, maximum temperatures, including humidity, will feel closer to 34-38°C.

“Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat,” reads the warning.

While the government recommends sticking to a shaded area, many New Brunswickers are using the warm weather for outdoor activities.

“We are going to be doing a lot of tubing, water skiing, swimming and barbequing when we find a cove,” says Fredericton resident Aleta Wood.

“It’s a beautiful day out there today so there is a lot of area to cover.”

Another Fredericton resident, Kallista Wilson, says she doesn’t have air-conditioning at home so going outside might be her best choice.

“I might go for a bridge walk, get some fresh air. Hopefully, there is a breeze out there,” Wilson says.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to cool down on Wednesday, as tropical storm Isaias is expected to approach Eastern Canada.

The government says Isaias could bring “heavy rainfall and gusty winds” by Thursday.