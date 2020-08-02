Montreal’s Jean-Doré beach re-opening pushed back to Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The re-opening of Montreal’s Jean-Doré beach on Île Notre-Dame has been pushed back from Sunday to Monday due to bad weather conditions.

The beach was shut down on Friday due to high levels of bacteria. The province’s environment ministry disclosed the decision was made in accordance with the City of Montreal after results came out unveiling the poor water quality — following tests conducted on July 29.

READ MORE: Water at Montreal’s Jean-Doré beach off limits due to bacterial contamination

The man-made beach opened on July 11 and has been operating at a reduced capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to the Parc Jean-Drapeau website, Jean-Doré’s maximum capacity is set at 433 people. Visitors aren’t permitted to enter changing rooms or locker rooms and are being asked to arrive at the beach dressed to swim. Rentals are also no longer available to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s recommended to purchase tickets or make reservations ahead on the park’s website.

The beach is set to close Sept. 11.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier