Toronto conservation authority warns of flooding in some low-lying areas

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood warning, advising of possible flooding in some low-lying areas.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, the TRCA said watersheds have received anywhere from 15 mm to 70 mm of rain from a system that began impacting the GTA late Saturday.

“There is a possibility of flooding to occur near ravine areas and areas that are low-lying and next to watercourses,” the statement said.

“All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as the rainfall received makes its way through the watercourses.”

The TRCA said a risk of thunderstorms remains in place for the rest of the day which could bring even more water to areas already saturated.

“The Lower Don River has received 40 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours and is responding with high water levels and volumes,” the statement added.

The TRCA said the Lower Don River may breach its banks near the Bayview Avenue extension and there may be ponding on the Don Valley Parkway at Dundas Street.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Toronto police tweeted that there was already some flooding on the Gardiner Expressway at Park Lawn Road.

