‘It’s hard to fathom’: Edmontonian hopes public can help her find stolen powwow regalia

An Edmonton woman is hoping to get back her beaded powwow regalia she spent “hours and hours” hand-making after it was stolen from her car last week.

Chantelle Willier said she left her powwow regalia, which she was still in the process of beading, in her car overnight in the Crestwood neighbourhood on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, she said someone had broken into her locked vehicle and taken it.

“It’s hard to fathom why people would take these things because so much soul goes into making regalia — hours and hours,” Willier said Sunday.

Willier, who is a member of the Sucker Creek First Nation, said that this was her first time ever making her own regalia. She has danced since she was 12 at Heritage Days, but this piece was going to be used to travel around the province participating in other powwows.

Story continues below advertisement

Willier said she’s been working on it for about a year, and that most days, she takes her outfit inside for safekeeping because she has heard of similar thefts happening in the past.

“I never leave my beadwork in my car because I know that kind of thing happens. There [have] been a lot of people who have had their regalia stolen in the past.

“For some reason, that night I didn’t go back to get it.” Tweet This

Willier filed a police report and shared pictures of the outfit on social media in hopes that someone will come across her piece and return it. With the help of friends, she has also reached out to local pawn shops in case someone tries to sell it.

“I would love it back. I would so love it back,” Willier said. “I had to let go of my grief for that outfit, all that work I put into it,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t even fathom the amount of hours I have put into that already.” Tweet This

A photo of Chantelle Willier (left), who is hoping the public will help her find powwow regalia that was stolen from her. In this photo, she is wearing a different regalia outfit. Courtesy/ Chantelle Willier

Willier said that while she has shared the story in hopes someone will return it, friends and family members have already stepped up to offer to help her make a new one.

“Even though I feel a lot of loss and negative feelings, above everything I still feel grateful for everything,” she said.

“The bright side of all of this is seeing how many people came to my aid, how many people offered to help, how many eyes have seen the post already.”