Man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

Officials say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Toronto police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8:30 p.m., saying officers received reports of a man running around a park with a knife in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road.
Police said the man was reportedly chasing people with the weapon.
Officers later said emergency crews located a man with a stab wound and added that one person was taken into custody.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
