Man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

Officials say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Toronto police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8:30 p.m., saying officers received reports of a man running around a park with a knife in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Police said the man was reportedly chasing people with the weapon.

Officers later said emergency crews located a man with a stab wound and added that one person was taken into custody.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

PERSON w/a KNIFE: (UPDATE)

Morningside Rd & Ellesmere Rd

– police o/s

– confirmed stabbing

– officers located a male adult victim w/ a stab wound

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– officers have located the suspect

– 1 person in custody, knife recovered

– ongoing investigation#GO1436216

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 2, 2020

