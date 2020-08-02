Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road on Saturday.
Police at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road on Saturday. Global News

Officials say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Toronto police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8:30 p.m., saying officers received reports of a man running around a park with a knife in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Police said the man was reportedly chasing people with the weapon.

Officers later said emergency crews located a man with a stab wound and added that one person was taken into custody.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

