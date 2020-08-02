One man shot, another stabbed in 2 separate incidents overnight in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Two incidents involving deadly weapons led to two hospitlizations overnight in Montreal.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the upper body early Sunday morning in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the man was conscious when officers arrived on the scene and was immediately taken to the hospital.

“The victim was not co-operating with police,” said Chèvrefils.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and d’Iberville Street.

A security perimeter was erected in the area to allow investigators to identify causes and details of the event. A cartridge was found at the site, Montreal police said.

A canine unit was called to the scene and no arrests have been made in the case.

Second incident

At the same time as the incident in Ahunstic-Cartierville, Montreal police responded to a call at 2:15 a.m. about a man injured in Old Montreal.

The 27-year-old was stabbed near the Notre-Dame Basilica at the corner of Saint-François-Xavier and Notre-Dame West streets, according to Chèvrefils.

The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and authorities aren’t fearing for his life.

No arrests have been made in the case and the man isn’t co-operating with officers, said Chèvrefils.

A security perimeter was set up at the scene in the Ville-Marie borough. A dog handler and forensic technicians were also called to analyze the circumstances of the event.

— With files from The Canadian Press