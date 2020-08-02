Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

One man shot, another stabbed in 2 separate incidents overnight in Montreal

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 11:55 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Two incidents involving deadly weapons led to two hospitlizations overnight in Montreal.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the upper body early Sunday morning in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the man was conscious when officers arrived on the scene and was immediately taken to the hospital.

“The victim was not co-operating with police,” said Chèvrefils.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and d’Iberville Street.

READ MORE: 20-year-old in hospital after Dollard-des-Ormeaux shooting

A security perimeter was erected in the area to allow investigators to identify causes and details of the event. A cartridge was found at the site, Montreal police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A canine unit was called to the scene and no arrests have been made in the case.

Second incident

At the same time as the incident in Ahunstic-Cartierville, Montreal police responded to a call at 2:15 a.m. about a man injured in Old Montreal.

The 27-year-old was stabbed near the Notre-Dame Basilica at the corner of Saint-François-Xavier and Notre-Dame West streets, according to Chèvrefils.

READ MORE: Police investigating alleged clash involving Montreal dockworkers amid strike

The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and authorities aren’t fearing for his life.

No arrests have been made in the case and the man isn’t co-operating with officers, said Chèvrefils.

A security perimeter was set up at the scene in the Ville-Marie borough. A dog handler and forensic technicians were also called to analyze the circumstances of the event.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingMontreal PoliceStabbingAhuntsic-CartiervilleVille-MarieCaroline ChevrefilsNotre Dame Basilicad'IbervilleHenri-BourrassaNotre-Dame-OuestSaint-François-Xavier street
Flyers
More weekly flyers