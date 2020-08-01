2 new coronavirus cases reported in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba have identified two new cases of COVID-19 as of the first day of August.

The pair of new cases bring the province’s total of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 417.

As of Friday, six people were hospitalized in Manitoba, with five individuals in intensive care due to the virus.

The province says online data showing new test and hospitalization numbers will be posted following the long weekend on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.

Health officials said Friday that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at Blazers Mini Mart in Minnedosa on July 25, and at Asian Spices of Brandon on July 22 and 23.

