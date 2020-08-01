Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

2 new coronavirus cases reported in Manitoba Saturday

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 2:43 pm
A health-care worker prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
A health-care worker prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.

Health officials in Manitoba have identified two new cases of COVID-19 as of the first day of August.

The pair of new cases bring the province’s total of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 417.

As of Friday, six people were hospitalized in Manitoba, with five individuals in intensive care due to the virus.

Read more: 6 new cases of coronavirus identified in Manitoba on Friday

The province says online data showing new test and hospitalization numbers will be posted following the long weekend on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Story continues below advertisement

Health officials said Friday that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at Blazers Mini Mart in Minnedosa on July 25, and at Asian Spices of Brandon on July 22 and 23.

Trending Stories
Coronavirus: Manitoba health officer outlines safety parameters for return to school
Coronavirus: Manitoba health officer outlines safety parameters for return to school
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateHealthCorona Virus Updatecoronavirus in manitobaCasesRoussinCoronavirus Cases Winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers