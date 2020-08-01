Menu

Canada

Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Thornhill, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2020 9:38 am
A file image of a Lotto Max display.
A file image of a Lotto Max display. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — This will certainly be a long weekend to remember for at least one Lotto Max player in Thornhill, Ontario.

The lone winning ticket for Friday night’s whopping $70 million jackpot was sold in the community just north of Toronto.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says this is the third time the maximum jackpot has been won in Ontario.

Read more: Winning ticket for $70M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Brampton, Ont.

The draw also offered 18 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each, and six of them were won, including one which will be split by two ticket holders.

The winning tickets for those prizes were sold in Ontario, Quebec, the Prairies and British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 4 will be approximately $26 million.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
