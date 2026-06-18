Flood warnings for Toronto lift after more than 70 mm of rain falls in some areas

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A flood warning for Toronto has been lifted as stormy skies and rain clear across the city.

Around midday, the Toronto Region Conservation Authority cancelled a flood warning it issued early on Thursday morning.

The agency had been concerned by massive flooding from heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday evening and carried on through the night and into the next morning.

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Around 7 a.m., Toronto police said they had closed the Don Valley Parkway’s on/off ramp at Bloor and Bayview due to flooding.

“Vehicles appear to be stuck in flood,” police wrote on social media. “No injuries reported.”

Bayview was also briefly closed by the Brickworks.

By around 12 p.m., TRCA said that it had passed, but warned heavy rain would still have left some effects.

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“Flooding is not expected in TRCA watersheds, however due to the total rainfall already received and additional rainfall expected, and combined with saturated ground conditions, water levels in rivers continue to be higher and flowing faster than usual throughout the day,” the agency wrote.

“The ground is already saturated because TRCA watersheds received 31-74 mm of rain overnight and into this morning, which will limit the ability to absorb more rainfall.”